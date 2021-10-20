CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Weather Forecast For Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago

GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cWwa2qO00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

