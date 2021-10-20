Weather Forecast For Athens

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cWwZzMB00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

