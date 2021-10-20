CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Wednesday rain in Marshfield: Ideas to make the most of it

Marshfield News Flash
 8 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marshfield Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cWwZvpH00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



Marshfield News Flash



