Troy Weather Forecast

Troy Daily
 8 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cWwZuwY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

