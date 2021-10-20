Daily Weather Forecast For Sonora
SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
