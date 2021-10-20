CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sonora

Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 8 days ago

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cWwZrIN00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

