Talladega, AL

Talladega Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

TALLADEGA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cWwZqPe00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

