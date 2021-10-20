Talladega Daily Weather Forecast
TALLADEGA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0