CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Sequim Daily Weather Forecast

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 8 days ago

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cWwZpWv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sequim, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
154
Followers
507
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy