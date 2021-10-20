Weather Forecast For Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
