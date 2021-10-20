CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Weather Forecast For Marion

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 8 days ago

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cWwZn0h00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Nws
Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
210
Followers
519
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy