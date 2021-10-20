Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0