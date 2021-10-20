CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 8 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cWwZlFF00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

