Immokalee, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
 8 days ago

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cWwZib400

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

