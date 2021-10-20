Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Coos Bay, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coos Bay:

Wednesday, October 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 33 mph



Friday, October 22 Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.