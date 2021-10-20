CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 8 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cWwZcIi00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
131
Followers
544
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy