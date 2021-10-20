4-Day Weather Forecast For Salinas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cWwZbPz00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

