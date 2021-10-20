4-Day Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light Rain Likely
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
