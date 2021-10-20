CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 8 days ago

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cWwZZbP00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Lancaster Daily

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
496
Followers
555
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy