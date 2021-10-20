CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Evansville

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 8 days ago

EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWwZYig00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
319
Followers
588
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy