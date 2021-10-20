Wilmington Weather Forecast
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0