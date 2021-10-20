CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Oceanside

 8 days ago

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cWwZV4V00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

