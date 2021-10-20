Weather Forecast For Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
