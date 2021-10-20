CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Daily Weather Forecast

Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cWwZUBm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Port St Lucie, FL
