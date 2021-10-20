Port St. Lucie Daily Weather Forecast
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0