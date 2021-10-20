CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 8 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Eugene, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eugene:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cWwZTJ300

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers then light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

