Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cWwZSQK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

