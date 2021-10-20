Brownsville Daily Weather Forecast
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
