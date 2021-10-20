Brownsville Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville News Watch
 8 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cWwZRXb00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

