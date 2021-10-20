Greenville Weather Forecast
GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0