Greenville Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWwZNFv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

