Augusta, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Augusta

Augusta News Watch
 8 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWwZMNC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

