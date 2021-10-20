Daily Weather Forecast For Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
