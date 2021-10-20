CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard Weather Forecast

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 8 days ago

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cWwZKbk00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny then patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy Fog

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxnard Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
589
Followers
543
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy