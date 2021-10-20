Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(DES MOINES, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Des Moines, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 56 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.