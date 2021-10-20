CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 8 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Des Moines, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cWwZJj100

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
209
Followers
526
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy