Boston, MA

Boston Daily Weather Forecast

Boston Times
 8 days ago

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

