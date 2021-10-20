Boston Daily Weather Forecast
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
