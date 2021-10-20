Weather Forecast For Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
