Weather Forecast For Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0