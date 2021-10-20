Weather Forecast For Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Rain Showers High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.