Shreveport Weather Forecast
SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0