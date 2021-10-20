CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Daily Weather Forecast

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 8 days ago

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWwZAmU00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
274
Followers
603
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy