Savannah Daily Weather Forecast
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
