Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast

Syracuse News Beat
 8 days ago

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cWwZ9z000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

