Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
