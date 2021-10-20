CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cWwZ86H00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

