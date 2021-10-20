CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cWwZ7DY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

