Boise Weather Forecast
BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0