Salt Lake City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
