Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cWwZ5S600

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

