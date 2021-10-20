Daily Weather Forecast For Lakeland
LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
