CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Laredo

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 8 days ago

LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWwZ3ge00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
321
Followers
501
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy