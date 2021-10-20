4-Day Weather Forecast For Laredo
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
