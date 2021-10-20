4-Day Weather Forecast For Salem
SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
