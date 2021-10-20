CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Salem

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 8 days ago

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cWwZ2nv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
556
Followers
562
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy