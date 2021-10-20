CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Lexington — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cWwZ02T00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

