Sun forecast for Lexington — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(LEXINGTON, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
