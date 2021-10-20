Weather Forecast For Mobile

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile News Flash
 8 days ago

MOBILE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cWwYzOO00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

