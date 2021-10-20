CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0cWwYxcw00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

