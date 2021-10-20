Akron Weather Forecast
AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
