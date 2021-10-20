Madison Weather Forecast

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



