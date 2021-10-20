Madison Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Today
 8 days ago

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cWwYwkD00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

