Madison Weather Forecast
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0