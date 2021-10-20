CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 8 days ago

(RENO, NV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Reno Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reno:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cWwYuyl00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight Chance of Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
341
Followers
548
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy