Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(RENO, NV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Reno Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reno:

Wednesday, October 20 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of Light Rain High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.