Weather Forecast For Spokane
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0