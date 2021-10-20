CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Weather Forecast For Spokane

Spokane Post
 8 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cWwYsDJ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

