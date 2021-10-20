Fort Wayne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 55 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



