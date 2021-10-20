Fort Wayne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
