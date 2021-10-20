CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 8 days ago

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0cWwYrKa00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
376
Followers
585
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy