4-Day Weather Forecast For Richmond
RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
