Knoxville, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
 8 days ago

KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cWwYpZ800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Knoxville, TN
With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

