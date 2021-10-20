4-Day Weather Forecast For Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



