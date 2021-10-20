4-Day Weather Forecast For Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
