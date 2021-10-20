Corpus Christi Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
