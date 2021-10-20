Toledo Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
