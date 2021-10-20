CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Weather Forecast

Toledo News Watch
 8 days ago

TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cWwYn2u00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

