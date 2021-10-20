CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia Daily Weather Forecast

Columbia News Beat
 8 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cWwYmAB00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Columbia, SC
